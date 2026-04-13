Newcastle transfer news: Magpies make PSG outcast 'top summer priority'

By Axel Clody | 13 Apr 2026 09:53

Newcastle United are bracing for a major summer overhaul after a season that has fallen well short of expectations.

Despite spending around £125m on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last year, Eddie Howe's side have struggled for goals and consistency throughout the campaign, and Sky Sports has reported that a new striker is among the club's top priorities — even after that significant recent outlay.

With as many as eight squad changes possible this summer and a clutch of players attracting interest elsewhere, sporting director Ross Wilson will be tasked with a significant rebuild at St James' Park.

Goncalo Ramos leads Newcastle's striker shortlist

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Despite making 12 appearances across all competitions this season for PSG, Goncalo Ramos has rarely been trusted for the Parisian club's biggest fixtures. As recently as last Wednesday, the Portuguese forward did not leave the bench during the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Liverpool at the Parc des Princes, with Luis Enrique once again opting for Ousmane Dembele in a false nine role.

The summer window looks likely to be a defining moment for the former Benfica man, who will need to make a major decision about his future and may well be ready to part ways with the reigning European champions, who secured his permanent signing in January 2024 for £56m.

Despite his limited playing time, the 24-year-old retains significant market value with no fewer than nine clubs identified as suitors. According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are leading the chase, with Ramos having made their shortlist for the No. 9 role.

A five-man shortlist for the No. 9 role

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Eliminated by Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 after finishing 12th in the league phase, and currently in mid-table in the Premier League, Howe is seeking a high-profile centre-forward to help take the club to the next level — particularly if top scorer Anthony Gordon departs this summer, with Bayern Munich and Arsenal both credited with interest.

Under contract until June 2028 and valued at around £30m, Ramos is not the only option being considered at St James' Park. The PSG striker faces competition from Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid), Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal), Liam Delap (Chelsea) and Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea, on loan at Bayern Munich).