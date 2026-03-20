Guimaraes transfer news: Magpies hit back at United and Real Madrid with a firm response

By Axel Clody | 20 Mar 2026 07:40 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 07:41

With Bruno Guimaraes reported to be on the verge of leaving Newcastle, the Magpies have hit back at both Manchester United and Real Madrid with a firm response.

United and Real Madrid locked in a battle for Guimaraes

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to Reuters, Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for around £69m this summer, with a view to making him Casemiro's successor.

Real Madrid have also been identified as a serious rival, with Los Blancos keen to bring in a top midfielder to address the potential departure of Eduardo Camavinga.

The profile of the Newcastle midfielder was validated by Carlo Ancelotti — who had wanted to sign him during his time at the Bernabeu — and who has since urged the Madrid hierarchy to pursue the deal, with Ancelotti now coaching Guimaraes at international level with Brazil.

Newcastle will not sell any key player

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

As reported by TEAMtalk, Newcastle have firmly denied the rumours surrounding Guimaraes and any suggestion that talks of any kind have taken place.

With Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento — the latter said to be very close to a £69m move to Manchester City — also attracting suitors ahead of the summer window opening, the Magpies have made it unequivocally clear that they are not entertaining any offers.

And that remains the case despite their likely failure to qualify for the Champions League. The club, widely regarded as the world's wealthiest, have no desire to face a turbulent summer of replacing key players. Stability is the priority as they look to hit the ground running next season.

Newcastle ready to hand Guimaraes a record-breaking contract

© Imago / News Images

On Guimaraes specifically, TEAMtalk reports that the former Lyon midfielder is aware of the interest he is attracting but is not looking for a way out. Talks over a contract extension have in fact been under way since January, with his current deal running until June 2028.

Newcastle are said to be prepared to make him the first player in the club's history to earn more than £200,000 per week — approximately £11m per year — up from his current reported salary of around £9.6m per year according to Capology.

Newcastle's position could not be clearer — but with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG all understood to be monitoring the 28-year-old closely, further advances this summer look inevitable.