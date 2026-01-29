Newcastle lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Eddie Howe sticks with back three

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 11:54

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe faces an intriguing formation dilemma for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Magpies held Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's Champions League clash with a three-man defence, shortly after a 2-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa with a four-man backline.

The former formation could also frustrate Liverpool to no end, although the Reds are in defensive disarray with no fewer than five injuries at the back, vulnerabilities that a 4-3-3 shape may be better-placed to capitalise on.

The indispensable Bruno Guimaraes did not start either of Newcastle's last two games, although he was on the bench against PSG following an ankle injury and should now be given the green light to return to the starting lineup.

However, Howe is still missing Joelinton for a few weeks due to his groin injury, so Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali could instead partner up as a midfield two in a 3-4-3 shape, which largely nullified the European champions in midweek.

The returning Dan Burn excelled in the French capital and ought to be retained alongside Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman, although Kieran Trippier could be restored on the right as Lewis Miley makes way.

Burn's presence will give Newcastle one aerial dominator, so Nick Woltemade may again be snubbed from a Premier League XI, as Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes return to the attack.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Trippier, Guimaraes, Tonali, Hall; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game