Premier League Gameweek 22
Wolves
Jan 18, 2026 2.00pm
Molineux Stadium
Newcastle

Team News: Wolves vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wolves vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Premier League basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers will aim to make it five games unbeaten in all competitions when they host Newcastle United in Sunday's Molineux showdown.

The Old Gold thumped Shrewsbury Town 6-1 in the FA Cup over the weekend, before the Magpies' 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WOLVES vs. NEWCASTLE

WOLVES

Out: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (thigh), Toti Gomes (thigh), Leon Chiwome (ACL)

Doubtful: Tanda Chirewa (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Hwang

NEWCASTLE

Out: Fabian Schar (ankle), Jacob Murphy (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Dan Burn (rib), Will Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

