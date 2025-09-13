[monks data]
Attendance: 52,145
Newcastle logo
Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Wolves logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
1-0
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

FT

Newcastle United vs. Wolves: Vitor Pereira's side looking to end multiple shocking streaks in St James' Park contest

By , Senior Reporter
Wolves looking to end multiple shocking streaks in Newcastle United Premier League fixture
© Imago
Wolverhampton Wanderers will be attempting to end multiple dismal streaks when they square off against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to end a number of dismal streaks when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira's side already make the trip to St James' Park sitting at the bottom of the top-flight table after losing to Manchester City, Bournemouth and Everton.

With injuries to key players and new signings still trying to adjust to English football, facing Newcastle on away territory is one of the worst fixtures that Wolves could have had on their return from the international break.

As well as Newcastle generally impressing on home territory, Wolves hold an abysmal record both in the North-East and against the Magpies in general.

Newcastle United's Sven Botman in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen on January 15, 2025

Wolves aiming to end shocking Newcastle record

Most notably, Newcastle have never failed to score in a Premier League fixture against Wolves, a run stretching 20 matches.

That is third on the all-time list, Wolves also second in those particular listings having conceded in 22 such games versus Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Wolves have only ever won two Premier League fixtures against Newcastle, although it should be noted that there have been 11 draws.

That said, in terms of defeat percentages, Newcastle losing just 10% of their games versus Wolves in this division is their best such record when having played the same opponent on 20 occasions.

Furthermore, Wolves have only won once in their last 22 top-flight away encounters with Newcastle, and have only ever kept two clean sheets in 43 such fixtures in their history.

To add to their woes ahead of this game, Wolves are also bidding to avoid losing their first four matches of a league season for the first time in what is their 127th season in the Football League or Premier League.

Optimism will not be high ahead of trying to avoid that unwanted feat with Newcastle having faced the least shots (18) of any team during the opening three fixtures of the campaign.

Written by
Darren Plant
