Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira reveals whether Jorgen Strand Larsen will play against former admirers Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has revealed that Jorgen Strand Larsen will not play against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

During the closing weeks of the summer transfer window, the Magpies attempted to sign Strand Larsen on multiple occasions as they looked to sign a replacement for Alexander Isak.

Bids between £50m and £60m were rejected by Wolves as they maintained a stance that the Norway international was not for sale.

That is despite the 25-year-old having allegedly told Wolves chiefs - in a respectable manner - that he was interested in a move to St James' Park.

The two teams square off in the North-East this weekend and there was the potential for the sub-plot to dominate chants from the stands.

Strand Larsen to miss out against Newcastle

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Pereira said that Strand Larsen was still nursing an Achilles injury that had kept him sidelined during the international break.

Speaking to reporters, the Portuguese said: "We are without [Jorgen Strand] Larsen, the injury was a bit more serious and he's trying to come back.

"He is not in a condition for the game. We want him back as soon as possible, but he's not training yet."

On the previous transfer situation, Pereira added: "I really don’t know what happened but there were rumours and in the end he is happy and committed.

"The club and the player are talking about renewing his contract and I think he deserves it."

Major blow for Wolves

Tolu Arokodare has been signed from Genk to provide competition for Strand Larsen, but the Nigerian may only be fit enough to take a place on the substitutes' bench.

Therefore, Hwang Hee-chan appears likely to line up down the middle of the attack at St James' Park having scored in the previous game versus Everton.

Wolves head into the match sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table after losing their opening three games in this season's top flight.

No Data Analysis info