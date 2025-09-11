Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Newcastle United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday with both clubs looking for their first win of the season.

After two draws on the road and a gutting late defeat to Liverpool here, Newcastle are healing from a difficult summer on and off the field, while Wolves’ early-season fears have come true, as they sit bottom.

Match preview

If the off-field Alexander Isak saga was not bad enough, Newcastle have been extremely underwhelming in the first month of the season, with their first three matches yielding no wins.

The Magpies have become just the fifth Premier League side in history to draw their first two away games 0-0 in a season, doing so at Aston Villa and Leeds United, with the heartbreaking late defeat to Liverpool the most notable of their three results so far.

It is just the second time Newcastle have ever started with two goalless away outings - the last coming in 1901 - and they have remarkably drawn more games 0-0 this campaign than they had in the last two entire seasons combined (one).

Those results have contributed to a five-game winless run in the Premier League, meaning they are staring down the barrel at their longest streak without victory in three years.

You have to go back even further, February 2021, for the last time Newcastle lost three in a row at St James’ but that is the fate that could await if they fall to defeat in this one.

There have still been some positives, especially in defensive areas, because Newcastle have conceded the fewest number of shots in the league so far (18), but they really must find a clinical edge in attack, and the arrivals of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa could provide that.

Wolves could be the perfect visitors, because Newcastle have only lost two of the 20 meetings between the sides in the PL, with the Magpies netting in every outing.

Dating back even further to pre-Premier League days, Wolves have only won on one of their last 22 trips to Tyneside, and they have kept just two clean sheets in 43 visits, with the last coming in 1974.

Wolves’ recent form does very little to suggest any of those records will change here, because they remain the only Premier League outfit without a point, and sit bottom.

Manager Vitor Pereira will be hoping he and his players do not make unwanted history, because the Old Gold could lose their opening four league games in a season for the first time ever, in what is their 127th season as a professional club.

Conceding frequently has been their problem, because no team has let in more goals than Wolves so far, with defeats to Manchester City, Bournemouth and Everton seeing them give up eight goals.

After a brilliant run of form in March and April that ended relegation fears, Wolves have reverted back to the kind of form that saw them slide towards danger in the first place.

Since winning a whopping six straight games in that superb rub, Wolves have taken just one point from seven matches, and this is another tricky test that might go against them, so the home clash with Leeds next week will take on huge importance.

Team News

Howe will have a decision to make about how to structure his attack, after bringing both Woltemade and Wissa in, with the two in line to make their debuts this weekend.

Anthony Gordon remains banned, but even with the England international absent last time out, Anthony Elanga was also left on the bench, just three games after his big-money move from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle are hopeful that Joelinton will return from injury here, while Jacob Ramsey’s half-time withdrawal at Leeds was precautionary, so he could also feature again in midfield.

Wolves should be able to welcome back former Newcastle-target Jorgen Strand Larsen here, after the Norwegian watched their 3-2 defeat against Everton from the stands.

Strand Larsen has company in attack now though, as Tolu Arokodare has arrived from Genk, while fellow new signing Fer Lopez impressed off the bench last time out, and could have done enough to claim a starting spot.

Hugo Bueno is still recovering from a knock, and Ki-Jana Hoever is nursing a slight knee problem, but both defenders could be available here, as well as new boy Ladislav Krejci, who has yet to feature since his move from Girona.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Jose Sa; S Bueno, Agbadou, Krejci; R Gomes, J Gomes, Bellegarde, Moller Wolfe; Fer Lopez, Strand Larsen, Arias

We say: Newcastle United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle have flattered to deceive on the road, but they were brilliant in defeat against Liverpool with 10 men at home, and showing even a fraction of that performance here could be enough.

No team in the Premier League has looked as lethargic and uninspiring than Wolves so far, and Pereira needs a reaction fast before the gap to safety becomes substantial, even at this early stage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



