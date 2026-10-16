Team News: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United and Aston Villa square off at St James’ Park for gameweek seven in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Magpies suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Coventry on Monday, while Villa thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Anthony Elanga (unspecified), Tino Livramento (unspecified), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Ewen Jaouen (thigh)

Doubtful: Bazoumana Traore (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Modo Cisse (unspecified)

Doubtful: George Hemmings (knee), Brian Madjo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson