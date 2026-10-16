Premier League Gameweek 7
Newcastle
Oct 17, 2026 5.30pm
St. James' Park
Aston Villa

Team News: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Newcastle vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Newcastle United and Aston Villa square off at St James’ Park for gameweek seven in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Magpies suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Coventry on Monday, while Villa thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. ASTON VILLA

 

NEWCASTLE

Out: Anthony Elanga (unspecified), Tino Livramento (unspecified), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Ewen Jaouen (thigh)

Doubtful: Bazoumana Traore (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Modo Cisse (unspecified)

Doubtful: George Hemmings (knee), Brian Madjo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

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