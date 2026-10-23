Newcastle injury news: Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Matias Fernandez-Pardo update from Matthias Jaissle for Crystal Palace game

Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Magpies enter this contest seeking to avoid a third successive defeat after following up a heavy 4-1 humbling at Coventry with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa last weekend.

Newcastle have struggled to pose the same attacking threat since Anthony Elanga picked up a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the last four league games.

The Swedish winger made a positive start to the new season, scoring two goals in his opening two top-flight appearances for the Magpies against both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jacob Ramsey has also been sidelined for the last four matches since sustaining a thigh problem in the pre-match warm-up before a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United on September 14.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jaissle confirmed that both players have rejoined training this week and could be involved on Sunday, but the duo will continue to be monitored closely.

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Jaissle issues positive Elanga, Ramsey injury update

"Anthony [Elanga] has trained this week and worked really hard,” Jaissle told reporters “He won’t be able to play 90 minutes but he is hopefully ready, at least, to be able to join the squad.

'I am happy Jacob Ramsey is back on the pitch. We need to take it step-by-step with him, manage his load management, we don't want to take too many risks.

"I am pleased that slowly we are getting the players back and the next question is the physical level.”

Elsewhere, summer signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo is a doubt for the trip to Palace as his week of training has been affected by illness.

“Matias has still some issues health-wise, so he can only train partially and hopefully he can make it at the weekend,” said Jaissle.

Defender Tino Livramento and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen are two Newcastle players who remained sidelined, though, as they continue to recover from respective knee and thigh injuries.

Jaissle was also questioned about Sean Steur’s first-team status; the 18-year-old summer arrival has been an unused substitute for the last two matches after featuring in the previous five league matches (three starts, two substitute outings).

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Jaissle discusses Palace clash, Steur’s “great potential”

"We are all sure, the whole club, the coaching staff and the players what great potential Sean has,” the Magpies boss insisted. “He has shown that already and he showed, like many other lads, there are ups and downs and this is normal.

"Now it is time he is getting that confidence, that maturity throughout training sessions, training weeks and we see it as a long-term project.

"Nico [Gonzalez] is doing good in that position but that is the competition. We are happy with his progress."

On facing Palace, Jaissle continued: "It was a week we were fully committed to what we want to develop. We found things we can do better clearly in the post-match analysis and we have been working on themes.

"At Crystal Palace, we want to show another phase to get three points… There is always times where you would and wouldn’t like to play against an opposition. They have had a heavy defeat and then drew [2-2 with Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday]. They will want a reaction.

"We can only focus on ourselves, what we can control. We are fully focused on Crystal Palace, to deliver the match plan."

Newcastle, who have failed to win their last five visits to Selhurst Park (D3 L2), currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, two points behind the top six and three points above the relegation zone.