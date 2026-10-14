Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Anthony Elanga, Bazoumana Toure latest

Newcastle United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Magpies are currently 11th in the Premier League table, collecting eight points from their opening six matches of the season, and they were beaten 4-1 by Coventry City last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Villa, who are 16th in the division on five points.

© Iconsport / Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Toure suffered an ankle injury against Coventry on Monday night and is now potentially facing a spell on the sidelines.

Ewen Jaouen

© Imago / IPS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Jaouen recently picked up a serious hamstring injury and will be sidelined for around two months.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Ramsey was again absent against Coventry due to a thigh injury, but the attacker could be back in the fold for the contest with Villa.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Elanga has recently been dealing with a thigh issue, but Newcastle are hopeful that the forward will be back in the squad against Villa.

Valentino Livramento

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Livramento is currently dealing with a thigh injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the full-back will be available to return.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this match.