Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Crystal Palace: Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey latest

Newcastle United are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Having lost three of their last four matches in England's top flight, Matthias Jaissle has come in for criticism from the club's supporters.
Nevertheless, the Magpies remain in 11th position in the Premier League table, albeit just one point above their 14th-placed hosts.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park.
Ewen Jaouen
© Imago / IPS
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)
Ewen Jaouen recently picked up a serious hamstring injury and will be sidelined for around two months.
Jacob Ramsey
© Imago
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Crystal Palace)
While Jacob Ramsey has been absent from the last three Premier League squads due to a thigh injury, the midfielder was due to make his return to training earlier this week.
Anthony Elanga
© Iconsport / PA Images
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Crystal Palace)
Anthony Elanga finds himself in a similar position to Ramsey, with the winger in line to return to training and try to put himself in contention for the game in London.
Tino Livramento
© Imago
Status: Out
Type of injury: knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Tino Livramento is currently dealing with a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the full-back will be available to return.
NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST
Newcastle have no players suspended for this match.