Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Crystal Palace: Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey latest

Newcastle United are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Having lost three of their last four matches in England's top flight, Matthias Jaissle has come in for criticism from the club's supporters.

Nevertheless, the Magpies remain in 11th position in the Premier League table, albeit just one point above their 14th-placed hosts.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park.

© Imago / IPS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Ewen Jaouen recently picked up a serious hamstring injury and will be sidelined for around two months.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Crystal Palace)

While Jacob Ramsey has been absent from the last three Premier League squads due to a thigh injury, the midfielder was due to make his return to training earlier this week.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Anthony Elanga finds himself in a similar position to Ramsey, with the winger in line to return to training and try to put himself in contention for the game in London.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Tino Livramento is currently dealing with a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the full-back will be available to return.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this match.