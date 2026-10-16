Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Newcastle United and Aston Villa will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at St James' Park on Saturday.

Villa are 16th in the Premier League table, boasting five points from their opening six matches of the season, while Newcastle are 11th in the division on eight points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Newcastle vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Newcastle vs. Aston Villa being played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Villa will be played at St James' Park.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 2-0 victory for Villa in January 2026.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.25pm and run until 11.35pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Aston Villa?

Villa will enter Saturday's match with Newcastle off the pack of an incredible result, thumping Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery's side have now been victorious in three of their last four matches in all competitions, but it has been a difficult start to the Premier League season for the club.

Villa are currently down in 16th spot in the table on five points, and they will be coming up against a Newcastle side that occupy 11th position in the division.

The Magpies will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City, and they will be glad to be back at St James' Park this weekend.

Newcastle will be the fresher of the two teams on Saturday, but Villa appear to have turned a corner after a difficult start to the campaign.

> Our full preview of Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa can be viewed here