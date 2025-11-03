Reuniting 30 years on from their inaugural meetings in the 1994-95 UEFA Cup, Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao collide in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase fixture at St James' Park.
The Magpies eased past Benfica 3-0 last time out in Europe and sit eighth in the table, while the Basque outfit got the better of Qarabag 3-1 to move into 21st spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
NEWCASTLE vs. ATHLETIC BILBAO
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)
Doubtful: Kieran Trippier (illness), Bruno Guimaraes (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes
ATHLETIC BILBAO
Out: Inaki Williams (adductor), Maroan Sannadi (knee), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Egiluz (ACL), Yeray Alvarez (doping suspension), Nico Williams (pubalgia), Oihan Sancet (hamstring), Yuri Berchiche (calf)
Doubtful: Inigo Lekue (adductor)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Guruzeta, Navarro
No Data Analysis info