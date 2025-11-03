Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao.

Reuniting 30 years on from their inaugural meetings in the 1994-95 UEFA Cup, Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao collide in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase fixture at St James' Park.

The Magpies eased past Benfica 3-0 last time out in Europe and sit eighth in the table, while the Basque outfit got the better of Qarabag 3-1 to move into 21st spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Kieran Trippier (illness), Bruno Guimaraes (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Inaki Williams (adductor), Maroan Sannadi (knee), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Egiluz (ACL), Yeray Alvarez (doping suspension), Nico Williams (pubalgia), Oihan Sancet (hamstring), Yuri Berchiche (calf)

Doubtful: Inigo Lekue (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Guruzeta, Navarro

