[monks data]
Newcastle logo
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 5, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Athletic Bilbao logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Athletic Bilbao

Team News: Newcastle vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Newcastle vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Sports Press Photo / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao.

Reuniting 30 years on from their inaugural meetings in the 1994-95 UEFA Cup, Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao collide in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase fixture at St James' Park.

The Magpies eased past Benfica 3-0 last time out in Europe and sit eighth in the table, while the Basque outfit got the better of Qarabag 3-1 to move into 21st spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


NEWCASTLE vs. ATHLETIC BILBAO

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: Kieran Trippier (illness), Bruno Guimaraes (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Inaki Williams (adductor), Maroan Sannadi (knee), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Egiluz (ACL), Yeray Alvarez (doping suspension), Nico Williams (pubalgia), Oihan Sancet (hamstring), Yuri Berchiche (calf)

Doubtful: Inigo Lekue (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Guruzeta, Navarro

ID:585005:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2564:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Inaki Williams Inigo Lekue Kieran Trippier Tino Livramento Yeray Alvarez Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!