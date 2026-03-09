Newcastle vs. Barcelona How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 21:53

Newcastle United lock horns with Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this week.

The Catalan giants have already beaten the Magpies in this season’s competition, winning 2-1 away from home in the League Phase six months ago.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Newcastle vs. Barcelona kickoff?

Newcastle vs. Barcelona will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This contest is one of four taking place at the same time along with Galatasaray vs. Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur, and Atalanta BC vs. Bayern Munich.

Where is Newcastle vs. Barcelona being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Newcastle’s home stadium St James’ Park, which holds a capacity of 52,405 spectators.

The Magpies are looking to win against Barcelona on home soil for the first time since September 1997 when Faustino Asprilla scored an iconic hat-trick in a 3-2 victory.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

Newcastle vs. Barcelona will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Online streaming

Instead, this fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Newcastle vs. Barcelona will be available on Amazon Prime Video and also on TNT Sports. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Barcelona?

Newcastle are preparing for their first ever last-16 tie in the Champions League after thrashing Qarabag FK 9-3 on aggregate in the knockout round playoffs.

Eddie Howe has said that Tuesday’s contest is the biggest in Newcastle’s recent history, and although his side will enter this two-legged clash with Barcelona as underdogs, he believes that “the underdog role has helped us when the odds are stacked against us.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, finished fifth in the 36-team League Phase standings to secure automatic qualification for the last 16, and they are bidding to win their sixth consecutive last-16 tie against English opposition.

The Catalan giants will likely rely on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (18 years and 240 days) who could become the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League appearances, surpassing Warren Zaire Emery's record of 19 years and 227 days.