Hoping to bounce back from defeat at the weekend, Newcastle United will welcome Portuguese giants Benfica to St James' Park on Tuesday for their third league phase clash in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe's Magpies earned their first points of their continental campaign on October 1, when they thrashed Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0, but they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

As for Benfica, they have lost both of their Champions League games so far, including a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge at the end of September.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's European action.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Benfica kick off?

The Magpies will kick off against Benfica at 8:00pm on Tuesday evening in the UK.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Benfica being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at St James' Park, Newcastle's 52,264 capacity stadium that is renowned for creating a hostile atmosphere on big occasions, and the crowd will be sure to give their all for this week's Champions League showdown.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Benfica in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action live on the TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, an option that is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Newcastle United vs. Benfica?

Newcastle lost talismanic striker Alexander Isak ahead of their return to the Champions League, but replacement Nick Woltemade has performed admirably so far in his debut season on Tyneside.

The German is in excellent form going into this clash having scored four goals in his last five games for club and country, and he will need to be at his best given that the Magpies will be missing Yoane Wissa.

Howe's side are also without full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall due to injury, and the hosts will need to battle hard for the points on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the only matches that Benfica have lost in 2025-26 have been in the Champions League, though they did show some promise against Chelsea.

Mourinho remarked that he had no time to train with his squad prior to his return to Stamford Bridge due to the tight fixture schedule, but after a few weeks together - and a 2-0 win over Chaves at the weekend - the team are sure to play more in line with his vision this time around.

Additionally, As Aguias have kept back-to-back clean sheets on the road heading into this game, while Newcastle have alternated between victory and defeat at St James' Park across all competitions this term, so the Magpies may see a draw as a positive result.



