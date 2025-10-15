Preview: Chaves vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Taca de Portugal clash between Chaves and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica resume football action on Friday as they kick off their Taca de Portugal campaign with a trip to second division side Chaves.

Before the international break, the Reds played out a goalless draw with Primeira Liga leaders Porto in the O Classico, while Flavienses extended their winning streak with victory over Vizela in Liga Portugal 2.

Match preview

While Benfica would have hoped to close the gap at the top of the Primeira Liga, Jose Mourinho could at least take solace in his side leaving Estadio do Dragao with a point against his former club, given how little was created in the final third.

The Reds managed just four attempts, half as many as their hosts, with only one on target, though becoming the first team to deny Porto victory in any competition this season offers some consolation, even if the Lisbon giants have now gone two games without a win following a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League.

Back from a two-week hiatus, Benfica begin their pursuit of long-sought Portuguese Cup silverware, having last lifted the trophy eight years ago — their longest ongoing drought among domestic honours.

The Reds came close last term but lost 3-1 to city rivals Sporting Lisbon in the final after surrendering their lead in stoppage time before conceding twice in extra time.

That said, Benfica face a side they have beaten in their last two meetings, both coming in the Primeira Liga in 2023-24, and while the Reds remain favourites heading into this ground, there should be some caution on Friday as this fixture has not been straightforward in recent times.

While Chaves lost 2-0 the last time they hosted Benfica, that remains their only defeat in three home games between the sides, with the other two ending in a win and a draw, and Flavienses would look to give a good account of themselves once again buoyed by their fine run.

Filipe Martins’s men are yet to taste defeat in all eight games across all competitions this season, winning each of the last three, including a 2-0 triumph over third-tier side Paredes in the previous round of the Portuguese Cup.

Reaching this stage of the competition has become routine for Chaves, who have now progressed to the third round for a fourth consecutive year, although their best run came in 2009-10 when Valentes reached the final before losing to Porto.

Chaves enter Friday’s encounter following a 1-0 home victory over Vizela in Liga 2, marking a third successive clean sheet, and will now hope this defensive record counts against one of Portugal’s heavyweights.

Team News

Given the calibre of opposition, head coach Martins is expected to name a strong lineup, so there might be a similar setup for a third successive game, though a few changes could be made.

Roberto, who found the net for a fourth consecutive league match with the decisive goal last time out, should lead the line again, meaning Uros Milovanovic, who occupied the number nine role in the previous round, could drop to the bench.

Carraca may be handed another start at right-back after impressing in the last cup outing where he got on the scoresheet, while it remains to be seen if Ktatau would also feature from the start having netted off the bench in that same game.

Coming off a memorable international break where he helped Cape Verde secure a historic World Cup berth, goalkeeper Voice could be rested, especially as the team can rely on Marko Gudzulic, who was between the sticks in the previous round.

Meanwhile, right winger Wellington Carvalho appears to be the only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from an abductor problem.

Benfica midfielder Georgiy Sudakov sustained a shoulder injury while on international duty with Ukraine, making the 21-year-old a doubt for Friday’s tie.

Other expected absentees include left winger Bruma, sidelined with an Achilles tendon issue, while Alexander Bah and Manu Silva are edging closer to returns from cruciate ligament injuries.

Mourinho has named the same lineup in the last two matches, but some rotation could be seen here, particularly with eight players returning from international duty.

As a result, Samuel Soares could start in goal, with Tomas Araujo pushing for a place at centre-back, though Nicolas Otamendi did not feature heavily for Argentina, while Antonio Silva remained on the bench for both of Portugal’s fixtures.

Henrique Araujo could be handed his first start of the season if Mourinho opts to rest strikers Vangelis Pavlidis and Franjo Ivanovic after international commitments with Greece and Croatia respectively.

Chaves possible starting lineup:

Gudzulic; Muscat, Simoes, B Rodrigues; Carraca, Pinho, Teixeira, Kusso; Esajas, Roberto, Pereira

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Soares; Dedic, Otamendi, T Araujo, Dahl; Ausnes, Barrenechea, Rios; Schjelderup, H Araujo, Lukebakio

We say: Chaves 1-3 Benfica

Even if Mourinho decides to rest several regular starters, Benfica still possess enough depth and quality to scale past their second-tier hosts.

However, given Chaves’s impressive run, the home side could make things difficult, so it would not be a surprise if Flavienses find the net, having scored in all their matches this season.

