Preview: Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 12:22

Millwall play host to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon knowing that a win will kick-start their bid for automatic promotion.

At a time when the Lions sit in third position in the Championship table, the visitors to the Den are in 11th spot after an improved run of form.

Match preview

After a run of five points being collected from as many matches, Alex Neil will be bitterly disappointed with how his Millwall side have fared since the middle of March.

However, Portsmouth's 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Tuesday night has offered a glimmer of hope to Millwall with four matches remaining.

Although Ipswich are in a position where winning their game in hand would move them five points clear of Neil's team, there will be a feeling behind the scenes at The Den that a victory this weekend will keep the pressure on the Tractor Boys.

There is also an argument that Millwall's five-point haul against teams in Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion is a respectable return, the latter game at The Hawthorns ending in a 0-0 draw.

Nevertheless, goals are a major issue for Millwall. Just six have been scored in as many matches, while they have also lost three of their last five home contests.

© Imago

At the same time, QPR have gone on a five-game unbeaten run that may have saved Julien Stephan's job in the dugout.

A streak of four consecutive defeats was followed by successive victories over Leicester City, Portsmouth and Watford.

That has since been backed up by sharing the spoils versus Preston North End and Bristol City, the latter of those games ending in a goalless draw.

The clean sheet in the most recent fixture ended a run of 10 matches without a shutout, QPR still possessing the third worst defensive record in the division.

All things considered, however, they remain on course to equal their best finish (ninth) in the Championship for 11 seasons, Stephan's side currently level on points with Norwich who occupy that position.

Millwall Championship form:

W L D W L D

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

L W W W D D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

After drawing a blank against West Brom, Neil may consider dropping either Josh Coburn or Mihailo Ivanovic from the Millwall attack

Ryan Leonard, Barry Bannan, Luke Cundle and Macaulay Langstaff are all options to be included in central midfield or as a number 10.

Left-back options Alfie Doughty and Joe Bryan are both injury doubts, while Billy Mitchell is expected to remain sidelined.

Stephan could opt to make minimal changes to his QPR XI, particularly in defensive and midfield areas of the pitch.

Although striker Rumarn Burrell made his first appearance after a three-month layoff against Bristol City, he may remain as a substitute.

Nicolas Madsen and Ilias Chair are both pushing for a return to the squad after recent absences.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Leonard; Neghli, Azeez, Ballo; Coburn

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Mbengue, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies; Vale, Morgan, Varane, Smyth; Kone, Kolli

We say: Millwall 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

With QPR on a five-match unbeaten streak and under no pressure, Millwall will acknowledge that they face a tough test this weekend. However, knowing that only a win will do in the present circumstances, we feel that the Lions will edge this contest by the odd goal in three.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.