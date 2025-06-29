Manchester United reportedly open the door to a loan exit for one of their unwanted first-teamers as they struggle to drum up interest in a permanent deal.

Manchester United would reportedly be prepared to accept a loan departure for first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana if they cannot find a buyer in the summer transfer window.

The Cameroon international's first two seasons at Old Trafford have been blighted by a series of mistakes, and Ruben Amorim is believed to be searching for a new number one this summer.

Onana is supposedly determined to remain in Manchester and prove his worth to Amorim in the 2025-26 season, but the ex-Ajax man may be fighting a losing battle in that regard.

However, Onana is seemingly yet to garner serious interest from elsewhere; there was talk of Monaco making a move, but the Ligue 1 giants supposedly have no plans to swoop for the 29-year-old.

Saudi Pro League outfit Neom SC are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on developments, but Man United have not received a formal offer for Onana, nor has the goalkeeper agreed personal terms with another club.

Man United 'struggling' to sell Onana due to high salary

If Man United still cannot drum up interest in a permanent deal further down the line, The Sun claims that the Red Devils will be receptive to loan offers for the Cameroon international before the September 1 deadline.

Man United are supposedly struggling to find a new stomping ground for their number one due to his wage packet; according to football salaries website Capology, Onana pockets £120,000 a week at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax man also has three years left to run on that contract, and even if a potential suitor expresses an interest in a loan deal, Man United may have to agree to fork out a portion of his wages during his time away from the Theatre of Dreams.

The 20-time English champions would also supposedly prefer to let Onana join another club in Europe as opposed to a Premier League rival, although there does not appear to be any interest from elsewhere in the top flight.

The Cameroonian has kept a slightly underwhelming 24 clean sheets in 101 appearances for Man United over the past two seasons, including 11 from 50 matches in all tournaments in 2024-25.

How are Man United progressing in Onana replacement search?

As the Red Devils desperately try to find Onana a new home, the club are being linked with a handful of notable names to replace him, including two-time Yashin Trophy winner Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.

Man United are allegedly planning to open formal talks with the Lions to strike a deal for the former Arsenal shot-stopper, who still has plenty of seasons left in him at 32 years of age.

However, younger alternatives such as Porto's Diogo Costa, Lille's Lucas Chevalier and Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin have also been mooted, and one of them is thought to be Amorim's top pick for a replacement.

Current Red Devils number two Altay Bayindir may also be given the green light to leave if Man United can find a suitable successor, but third-choice Tom Heaton recently signed a one-year contract extension.