Micky van de Ven to Man United: Could Red Devils really sign Tottenham Hotspur ace in January?

Manchester United have reportedly made Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven their leading target for the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old signed a new long-term deal with Spurs in August, with his current terms at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to expire in the summer of 2031.

However, Tottenham's struggles at the start of the 2026-27 campaign have led to some uncertainty surrounding his future in North London.

According to Football Insider, Man United have made Van de Ven their leading defensive target for the January transfer window, with the Red Devils determined to boost their defence.

The report claims that Liverpool are also keen, with a battle for the Netherlands international potentially occurring in 2027, most likely at the end of the campaign.

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Man United make Van de Ven their 'top target'

Van de Ven made the move to Tottenham from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the London club on 101 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists.

The Dutchman has made five appearances for Spurs this term, but he seemingly faces a battle to be available for his side's next match, ironically against Man United, due to an injury that he sustained while representing Netherlands against Serbia on Sunday.

Van de Ven had to be substituted in the Nations League clash due to a hand injury.

The centre-back will now need to be assessed before a final decision on his fitness can be made for the trip to Old Trafford.

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Could Man United sign Van de Ven in January?

It is incredibly difficult to imagine Man United signing Van de Ven during the January transfer window, even if Tottenham's struggles continue.

However, if it is another tough campaign for Spurs, then it is certainly possible that the Dutchman will be on the move for big money during next summer's market.

It is no secret that Man United want to overhaul their defence in 2027; it is possible that a right-back, two centre-backs and a left-back could arrive at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions have decisions to make over Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Harry Amass, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Van de Ven would be a standout signing for Man United given his skill set, and he could be the perfect player to add some much-needed pace to the club's defence.