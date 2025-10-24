Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will reportedly give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will reportedly give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford during next summer's transfer window.

The Portugal international's future was the subject of much speculation during the recent market, with offers arriving from Saudi Arabia, but the attacker decided to remain in Manchester.

Fernandes has again been a vital player for the Red Devils this season, making nine appearances, scoring twice and registering one assist, and his wonderful cross set up Harry Maguire to score Man United's winner against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League last time out.

The 31-year-old only has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, although the club do have the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

Fernandes is set to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, and this could be his final season in Manchester, with the attacker allegedly open to leaving either before or after next summer's international tournament.

Bruno Fernandes will 'consider' Man United future next summer

"Bruno Fernandes will decide based on where this Manchester United project is heading, what his role is, and I think, as he said last summer and before he signed a new five-year contract, where Manchester United also feels the best value is, because there could be a situation where Manchester United get an offer that is good enough for them and they say it's better to sell now than do one extra season," Journalist Ben Jacobs told the United Stand.

Fernandes will go down as Man United's best-ever signings, with his statistics since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 excellent.

The attacker has scored 100 goals and registered 87 assists in 299 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions, and he will be aiming to help the team return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Fernandes has operated in a deeper midfield role this season, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha signed last summer to fill the number 10 positions in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.

Man United 'open' to signing two new midfielders in 2026

Man United are allegedly open to signing two new midfielders next summer, with the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro also unclear.

Casemiro only has a contract at Old Trafford until next summer, although there have been claims that the Brazil international could sign a new deal on reduced terms.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Chelsea's Andrey Santos, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher are all said to be options for the 20-time English champions.

Man United are also reportedly considering signing a striker during the January transfer window, with former Brentford forward Ivan Toney thought to be an option.