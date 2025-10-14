Man United transfer news: Ruben Amorim makes Inter Milan star 'priority target' for January window

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly tells the club he wants to sign Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco in 2026.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly earmarked Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco as a top target for the January window.

The Red Devils strengthened their squad in the summer market, recruiting Senne Lammens, Diego Leon, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko

Despite those new additions, Man United have made an underwhelming start to the Premier League season, having won three, drawn one and lost three of their seven top-flight matches.

Amorim has seen his position come under scrutiny as a result, but he appears to be focusing on improving his current squad and adding more quality in the January window.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim pictured on August 24, 2025

Amorim wants to bring Dimarco to Old Trafford

According to Fichajes, the Man United boss has told the club's hierarchy that he views Inter's Dimarco as a 'priority target'.

The report claims that Amorim's keenness to sign Dimarco is one of the factors that could see the Red Devils make a bid to sign him in January.

The Italy international is a key figure in Cristian Chivu's squad, but there appears to be some doubt surrounding his long-term future due to the fact that he has less than two years remaining on his deal.

Inter and Dimarco are believed to be in talks over a new contract, although the club could consider his departure if they receive an enticing proposal. 

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco on September 21, 2025

Why is Amorim keen to sign Dimarco?

Dimarco has developed a reputation as one of Europe's top wing-backs during his time with Inter, where he has demonstrated his ability to contribute in the final third.

The 27-year-old thrived under Chivu's predecessor, Simone Inzaghi, but he has made an impressive start under the new Inter boss, having scored two goals and provided three assists in six Serie A appearances this term.

As a left-footed wing-back, Dimarco seems the perfect candidate to slot into Amorim's preferred 3-4-2-1 system, although it remains to be seen whether he has any intention of leaving the Nerazzurri.

Dimarco has a strong connection to Inter, considering he is an academy product and has won multiple trophies with the senior side, including the 2023-24 Serie A title. 

