Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'final decision' on Cole Palmer transfer as 'priority' becomes clear

By Carter White | 29 Jan 2026 14:19

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to pursue Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has endured a stop-start season at Stamford Bridge in 2025-26 owing to a number of injury issues.

As a result, Palmer has featured in just 12 Premier League fixtures for the Blues, finding the net on four occasions.

Recently, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior stated that the forward's services were untouchable amid links to Man Utd.

Palmer was an influential force as Chelsea qualified in the top eight of the Champions League on Wednesday night, providing two assists during the 3-2 win at Napoli.

Man Utd make 'final decision' on Palmer pursuit

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have made a conclusive decision on their potential swoop for Chelsea star Palmer.

The report states that the Red Devils have decided against a move for the England international during the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Palmer is currently outside of Man Utd's financial reach, with the attacker likely to cost over £100m.

Additionally, the United hierarchy believe that they are well-stocked in forward areas following the 2025 signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

It is said that the 20-time English champions are focusing on the capture of a world-class defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro next campaign.

Who could be Man Utd's world-class CDM?

Since the beginning of the season, Manchester United have been heavily linked to Nottingham Forest man Elliot Anderson.

Should the 23-year-old feature and shine for England at this summer's World Cup, a seismic move for the enforcer is surely on the cards.

The Red Devils have also been known to be admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.