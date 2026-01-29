Man United vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 11:56 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:35

Manchester United will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Premier League when they host Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, while Fulham are seventh, four points behind the 20-time English champions.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Fulham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Man United vs. Fulham being played?

The game will take place at Man United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Man United have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League battles against Fulham, which was a 2-1 home reverse during the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, the Red Devils recorded a 1-0 win in the corresponding game at Old Trafford, with Joshua Zirkzee on the scoresheet.

How to watch Man United vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while highlights of the match can also be viewed on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which begins at 10.30pm.

Man United vs. Fulham: What's the story?

Fulham are currently in remarkable form, picking up 17 points from their last eight Premier League matches, which has seen Marco Silva's side move into seventh spot in the table.

The London club have become challengers for a potential Champions League spot, and they are sure to provide very tough opposition for a revitalised Man United on Sunday.

Few would have predicted the start that Michael Carrick has enjoyed at the helm, with Man United recording successive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal.

The performance level across the last two matches has been exceptional, and there is now a serious chance of the Red Devils securing Champions League football for next season.

The real test starts now, though, with Man United set to take on Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Everton in their four games in February.