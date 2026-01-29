Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee updates

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 10:41 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:28

Manchester United will be bidding to make it three straight wins in the Premier League when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have won their last two games against Manchester City and Arsenal to move into fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Fulham, who are seventh in the division, only four points behind Michael Carrick's team.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 11 matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be absent here, but the centre-back is expected to be back on the field at some stage in February.

Status: Major doubt

Reason: Muscle

Possible return date: February 1 (vs. Fulham)

Zirkzee has recently been on the sidelines with a muscular problem, but the attacker could return here, providing that there is not a late January departure for the Dutchman.

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's win over Arsenal last time out, and the Denmark international is now facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.