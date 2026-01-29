Champions League draw: Who are Chelsea's possible opponents in last 16?

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 10:48 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 11:47

Chelsea have learned their four potential opponents ahead of the last 16 for the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Liam Rosenior's overturned a half-time deficit to record an impressive 3-2 victory against Napoli in Italy.

As a result, the Blues secured a sixth-placed finish in the League Phase table and avoided having to participate in the playoff round next month.

However, with several European giants having missed out on a place in the top eight, there was always the prospect of a difficult tie awaiting Chelsea in the last 16.

Who are Chelsea's potential opponents in Champions League last 16?

Given the format of the draw, Chelsea know they will either play a Premier League team, a Ligue 1 club or a recent opponent when they resume their Champions League campaign in March.

The standout and most intimidating option is reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, whose 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday denied them a top-eight finish.

With Newcastle sitting on the same points and goal difference as PSG, they sit directly under the French giants in 12th position. Therefore, they are another potential opponent for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the teams finishing in 21st and 22nd position are also possible foes. They are Monaco and Qarabag FK, who earned a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in Azerbaijan as recently as November.

More will be known when the draw for the playoff round takes place on Friday, before the draw for the last 16 takes place on February 27.

Who will Chelsea want in last 16?

Although Chelsea recorded a 3-0 win over PSG in July's Club World Cup final, the West Londoners will want to avoid a reunion with Luis Enrique's team.

Chelsea also possess a dismal recent record at St James' Park and will naturally want to avoid a two-legged tie with Newcastle.

While Monaco and Qarabag are the clear preferred opponents, it would take one of those teams upsetting the odds against PSG or Newcastle to make a last-16 meeting with Chelsea more of a possibility.