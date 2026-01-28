Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'weighing up' summer move for Barcelona midfielder as Casemiro replacement

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 18:56 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 20:01

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to overhaul their midfield this summer, with at least two players in that area of the field set to arrive, but it is possible that three could join.

Casemiro's exit on a free transfer has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is set to depart; Bruno Fernandes's future is also far from certain, with the Portugal international potentially on the move ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are all viewed as targets for the club.

However, only one of those is expected to arrive, so Man United may need to be inventive in their attempts to further boost that area due to the money involved.

© Imago

Man Utd 'weighing up' summer move for Casado

According to reports in Spain, Man United view Casado as a genuine target, with the Spain international's future beyond the end of the season far from certain.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances for Barcelona this season, but he has found it difficult to secure regular starts due to the competition for spots in that area.

Casado has only featured from the first whistle on seven occasions in La Liga this term, while he has started just twice in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are currently being linked with the midfielder, while Arsenal and Chelsea are also believed to be admirers, but a January exit has been ruled out by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

“For me, there’s no question of him leaving. We need everyone. Marc is a super professional player. He deserved to play today. He’s worked hard. I liked what I saw. That’s the Casado we want to see," Flick told reporters at the weekend.

© Imago

Would Casado be a good signing for Man Utd?

Casado has made 61 appearances for Barcelona since breaking into the first team, including 36 outings in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Spaniard has shown his quality during his time in the senior set-up, while he was also an excellent performer for Barcelona B.

Casado's quality on the ball and ability to cover the ground makes him a very interesting option for Premier League clubs, and it is likely that he would be available for around £30m this summer, making him a bargain acquisition for teams in England, including Man United.