Leeds vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League contest

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 10:36

At risk of a scarcely believable fourth Premier League game without a win, Arsenal hit the road to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, in gameweek 24 of the 2025-26 campaign.

Mikel Arteta's men will still occupy first place in the table no matter what transpires this weekend, but their lead at the summit has been reduced to just four points following the events of last weekend.

After Manchester City and Aston Villa triumphed to close the gap on the Gunners, Manchester United shocked the Emirates with a 3-2 win, although Arsenal responded by eking out an identical success over Kairat in Wednesday's Champions League affair.

Meanwhile, Leeds had to accept a 1-1 draw away to Everton on Monday night, but home has been where the heart is for Daniel Farke's men this season, as they have suffered just two league losses at Elland Road all season.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between Arsenal and Leeds United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 128

Arsenal wins: 54

Draws: 33

Leeds United wins: 41

A fixture that has only ever been fought in the top flight league-wise - alongside a handful of FA Cup and EFL Cup contests - Arsenal and Leeds United have crossed paths on 128 occasions in all tournaments, beginning with their inaugural Division One battle in 1924.

That clash over a century ago was a rude awakening for the Whites, who were thumped 6-1 by the Gunners and have now lost a total of 54 matches to the North London club, while claiming 41 wins of their own and 33 draws.

The West Yorkshire outfit were the dominant force in this head-to-head throughout the 1960s and 1970s, but since their plight soon after the turn of the millennium, Arsenal have unsurprisingly turned the tide in their favour.

Indeed, the Gunners are now unbeaten in 15 successive matches against Leeds across all competitions, last suffering defeat to the Whites back in Highbury in May 2003, where a late Mark Viduka goal crushed Arsenal's title dreams once and for all.

Since that fateful day, Arsenal have claimed 13 wins and two draws against their fallen foes and have prevailed in each of their last seven matches, most recently dropping points in a goalless stalemate at an empty Elland Road during the 2020-21 season.

The Gunners have also scored multiple goals in six of their most recent seven successes over Leeds - only settling for one strike in a 1-0 away victory in October 2022, six months before a 4-1 thumping at the Emirates Stadium.

The reunion two-and-a-half-years later was a chastening affair for Leeds, who succumbed to a 5-0 defeat to Mikel Arteta's merciless men, as Viktor Gyokeres struck his first brace for the North London giants.

Sticking with the scoring theme, Arsenal also boast the biggest margin of victory in this particular fixture with a 7-0 League Cup crushing in 1979, while Leeds' most emphatic win over the Gunners was a 6-1 First Division drubbing in 1973.

Both of those meetings took place before current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was born, but as Gunners boss, the Spaniard has faced Leeds more times than any other side without losing, overseeing seven victories and a draw from eight matches.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2022: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 08, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2021: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United (EFL Cup)

Feb 14, 2021: Arsenal 4-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 22, 2020: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 06, 2020: Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Jan 09, 2012: Arsenal 1-0 Leeds (FA Cup)

Jan 19, 2011: Leeds 1-3 Arsenal (FA Cup replay)

Jan 08, 2011: Arsenal 1-1 Leeds (FA Cup)

Apr 16, 2004: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2004: Leeds 1-4 Arsenal (FA Cup)

Nov 01, 2003: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 04, 2003: Arsenal 2-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2002: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2002: Leeds United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2001: Arsenal 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 05, 2001: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2022: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 08, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2021: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2021: Arsenal 4-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 22, 2020: Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 16, 2004: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2003: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 04, 2003: Arsenal 2-3 Leeds United (Premier League)