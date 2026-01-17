Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick 'eyeing' £30m Middlesbrough reunion in record-breaking deal

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 08:39

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick is eyeing a transfer reunion with a Middlesbrough star at Old Trafford, according to a report.

The former Red Devils midfielder takes charge of his first game for the club since replacing Ruben Amorim on Saturday, when United host Manchester City in a mouthwatering Premier League derby.

Carrick previously stepped into the role of caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure in late 2021, after which he embarked on a successful spell at Middlesbrough head coach.

The 44-year-old spent nearly three full seasons in charge of the Riverside club, leading them to the Championship playoffs in 2022-23 and the semi-finals of the EFL Cup the following year.

During his time at Boro, Carrick oversaw the development of highly-rated midfielder Hayden Hackney, whom TEAMtalk claims he is now keen on working together with at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick wants Hayden Hackney transfer reunion at Man Utd?

© Imago

Hackney has been on the books at Middlesbrough for the past 15 years and has now established a reputation as an all-action midfielder, registering 14 goals and 15 assists in 142 matches for the club in all tournaments.

The 23-year-old has registered 10 direct involvements in 29 appearances this term - four of his own and six assists - and has worn the captain's armband in each of Middlesbrough's last 10 Championship matches.

Thanks in no small part to Hackney's efforts, Middlesbrough are looking good for automatic promotion as they lie second in the Championship table, three points behind leaders Coventry City having played a game more.

Hackney's exploits in the second tier have not gone unnoticed by Premier League clubs, and as he is now in the last 18 months of his contract, Boro could be pressured into a sale either in January or the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are seen as Man United's biggest threat in the race for the former England Under-21 international, in spite of the fact that the Lilywhites have just signed Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in a £35m deal.

How much would Man Utd have to pay for Hayden Hackney?

© Imago

If Man United are to win the race for Carrick's former protege, they would supposedly have to make Hackney Middlesbrough's most expensive sale of all time.

The Championship side have reportedly slapped a £30m price tag on the head of the midfielder - a fee that would comfortably surpass the club-record £18.4m sale of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta last year.

Nevertheless, Middlesbrough will supposedly do their utmost to resist offers for Hackney this month, and they also do not believe that Man Utd, Spurs or another interested party will stump up their £30m asking price.

However, should Boro fail to clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2026-27 season, there is an 'acceptance' that they will lose the Englishman in the summer transfer window.