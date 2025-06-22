Manchester United reportedly join Tottenham Hotspur in cooling their interest in a Premier League attacker due to a hefty £70m price tag.

Manchester United have followed Tottenham Hotspur's lead by cooling their interest in Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, according to a report.

The 2024-25 Europa League finalists are believed to be the two clubs showing the greatest desire to sign the 25-year-old, who came up with 13 goals and seven assists in 42 matches in 2024-25.

Semenyo was supposedly the subject of a recent enquiry from Tottenham, although the Lilywhites did not take their interest any further due to his £70m price tag.

Semenyo's deal at the Vitality Stadium has another four seasons left to run, meaning that Bournemouth have no need to sell on the cheap this summer, but they are seemingly pricing him out of a marquee move.

Indeed, The Athletic reports that the Cherries' £70m demands have also put off Man United, who are not expected to formalise their interest in the Ghana international at his current price.

Man United 'take step back' in Semenyo transfer chase

Semenyo himself is thought to be prioritising a move to Tottenham over Man United, as the North London giants can offer him the chance to play in the Champions League thanks to their EL success over Ruben Amorim's men.

However, unless Bournemouth reduce their asking price in the coming weeks, the 25-year-old is set to remain at the Vitality Stadium, where he has plied his trade since midway through the 2022-23 season.

Semenyo has contributed 22 goals and 10 assists in 89 matches for the Cherries since his arrival two-and-a-half years ago, but he is not the only Premier League winger on Man United's radar.

The Red Devils are still believed to be optimistic of a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, whom they have reportedly made a fresh bid for after failing with a first offer worth up to £55m.

What is the latest with Man United's attacking exits?

Man United may not be so against shelling out £70m on Semenyo if they can negotiate a handful of attacking exits in the coming weeks, as no fewer than four wide men are likely to head elsewhere.

Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are all on the chopping block, and the latter has now publicly opened the door to a summer move to Barcelona, albeit one that is unlikely to come off.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are said to be showing interest in signing Sancho on loan following Antony's unexpected success under Manuel Pellegrini, whom the Spanish club have backed to resurrect Sancho similarly.

Los Verdiblancos have not yet given up hope of keeping Antony either, but finances could prove to be a sticking point, so they have allegedly formulated an unusual co-ownership plan to try to strike a deal.

There has been little movement on the Garnacho front, though; the Argentine is thought to want to stay in the Premier League, and Man United are now keeping their fingers crossed for a bidding war.