Manchester United have reportedly made a fresh offer for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, with the club's latest bid said to be in excess of £51m.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 campaign for Brentford, scoring 20 times and registering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

All 20 of Mbeumo's goals last term came in the Premier League, and he has allegedly been identified by Man United as a leading target for this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are believed to have already failed with an opening offer for the Cameroon international.

However, according to Fichajes, Man United have now put a fresh offer on the table, with the bid said to be worth in excess of £51m, which is still thought to be short of Brentford's £60m asking price.

Man United 'make fresh bid' for Mbeumo

Tottenham Hotspur have also been heavily linked with Mbeumo this summer.

Spurs have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach, and it has been claimed that Mbeumo is keen on a reunion with the ex-Brentford manager at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, it is understood that Mbeumo has 'given his word' to Man United, and the expectation is that a switch to Old Trafford will be completed during this summer's transfer window.

Newcastle United and Arsenal are also believed to have registered an interest in Mbeumo this summer, but the forward has decided to make the switch to the 20-time English champions.

What position would Mbeumo play for Man United?

Mbeumo is allegedly viewed by Man United head coach Ruben Amorim as a number 10, and he would primarily be used in that position if he makes the move to Old Trafford.

However, Amorim would also have the option of using Mbeumo through the middle in certain matches, while it is not impossible to imagine him featuring as a right-sided wing-back if required.

Mbeumo's versatility makes him an even more attractive proposition for Man United, and it is possible that the Cameroon international will debut against Leeds United in the team's first pre-season friendly of the summer on July 19.