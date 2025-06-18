Tottenham Hotspur allegedly pull out of the race to sign Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, with the Cameroon international 'giving his word' to Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, with the Cameroon international 'giving his word' to Manchester United.

Mbeumo is said to have turned down the advances of Newcastle United and Arsenal in order to agree a deal with Man United, but there has been fresh speculation surrounding his future of late.

Thomas Frank's move from Brentford from Tottenham had allegedly seen Spurs emerge as serious contenders for Mbeumo, with the North London club able to offer Champions League football next term.

However, a recent report claimed that Man United remained optimistic that they were in pole position for Mbeumo, who had an outstanding 2024-25 campaign for Brentford.

According to journalist Valentin Furlan, Tottenham are now 'out' of the race for Mbeumo, with the player 'giving his word' to Man United before Spurs had accelerated their interest.

Tottenham 'pull out of race' for Mbeumo

Man United are thought to have already failed with a £55m proposal for Mbeumo, which involved a £45m fixed fee and a further £10m in add-ons.

Brentford are said to want £60m for the forward, with those funds potentially being generated through player sales, as the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony are all set to leave.

Mbeumo scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances for Brentford last season, with all 20 of his goals coming in the Premier League.

In total, the Cameroon international has turned out for the Bees on 242 occasions, scoring 70 goals and registering 51 assists, including 42 goals and 30 assists in 136 Premier League matches.

Mbeumo recently addressed transfer speculation

Mbeumo was recently quizzed on the speculation surrounding his future.

"It is a bit new for me I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it," the attacker told Sky Sports when he visited the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Man United have already confirmed one new signing this summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a move for Mbeumo could now accelerate.

The pair could be the starting number 10s for the 20-time English champions next season, but a new striker is also expected to be signed due to the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund during the 2024-25 campaign.