Spanish giants Real Betis have supposedly set their sights on a deal for another Manchester United attacker following Antony's success on loan in La Liga last season.

Neither Ruben Amorim nor Erik ten Hag managed to get the best out of Antony at Old Trafford, but the Brazilian was an unexpected success story at Betis in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Antony managed nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances for Betis, whose desire to sign him on a permanent deal is no secret, but such a transaction may be too challenging to pull off.

The Conference League runners-up are reportedly exploring an unorthodox method to try to keep Antony on the books, but the ex-Ajax man is also now said to have attracted the interest of an ex-Arsenal midfielder in Serie A.

If Betis have to concede defeat in their pursuit of Antony, Fichajes reports that the Verdiblancos could instead switch their attention to Sancho, whose Man Utd career also appears irrecoverable.

Betis 'confident' Pellegrini can resurrect Sancho

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man is back at Old Trafford following a mixed time of things at Chelsea, where he was responsible for five goals and 10 assists in 42 matches across all competitions under Enzo Maresca.

Sancho was one of the scorers in Chelsea's 4-1 Conference League final win over Antony's Betis, and the Blues had an agreement to sign the Englishman for £25m at the end of the season.

However, the Blues also retained the option to send the winger back to the Theatre of Dreams by paying a £5m penalty fee, and they stumped up that sum to get out of their obligation to buy Sancho, who did not do enough to warrant a permanent move.

The 25-year-old is not anticipated to reignite his career under Ruben Amorim either, although Betis chiefs supposedly believe that Pellegrini could get the best out of him as he did with Antony earlier this year.

Sancho is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Man United, who will not stand in his way of a departure for the right price in the summer transfer window.

The attacker has failed to justify his £73m price tag since making the switch from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, only conjuring up 12 goals and six assists from 83 matches across all competitions.

Where else could Sancho end up next season?

The Premier League trail has gone cold for Sancho in recent weeks, and the Englishman now seems to have better hopes of resurrecting his career abroad than he does in his homeland.

Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are also thought to be exploring a deal for the 25-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at old club Dortmund.

A permanent return to the Westfalenstadion was unsurprisingly mooted, but BVB have supposedly already turned down the chance to reunite with him for a third time.