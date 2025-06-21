Antony 'offered' surprise Man United escape route

Serie A side Como reportedly enter the race to sign Manchester United winger Antony, amid links over a return to Real Betis.

Serie A side Como have reportedly emerged as a surprise contender to sign Manchester United winger Antony.

The 25-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since he joined Man United from Ajax in a £85m deal in the summer of 2022.

After being deemed surplus to requirements, Antony was sent out on loan to Spanish side Real Betis for the second half of last term.

Antony enjoyed a successful loan stint in Andalusia, scoring nine goals and five assists in 26 competitive appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

The Brazil international helped the club reach the Conference League final and secure Europa League qualification via a sixth-place finish.

Como enter Antony race

Los Verdiblancos are keen to re-sign the 25-year-old, although they have to negotiate a deal with Man United because there was no buy option in the loan agreement.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Italian Como are rivalling Betis in the race to sign the Man United winger this summer.

Cesc Fabregas' side are clearly keen to push on from last season's 10th place finish, having already splashed the cash to sign Martin Baturina, Alex Valle, Ignace Van der Brempt and Fellipe Jack.

Como have made an effort to make Antony one of their new additions, but they appear to be trailing Betis in the battle to sign the Brazilian.

Antony prioritising Betis move

Antony has made it clear to Man United that his first priority is to complete a return to Betis ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Betis supporters are keen for Antony to return to the club after he became a fan favourite during his loan stint at the Benito Villamarin.

Los Verdiblancos are believed to be working on a deal to re-sign the attacker, although the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a deal.

Antony will hope the two sides can agree a move sooner rather than later, especially as he will be left out of Man United's squad for next month's pre-season tour of the USA.