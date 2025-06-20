Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly willing to axe four players from his squad for the pre-season tour of the USA.

Amorim is looking ahead to his first full season as Man United boss after enduring a difficult 2024-25 campaign following his arrival in November.

The Portuguese coach oversaw their worst-ever Premier League finish, while the club also missed out on European football after they lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Amorim's side will begin preparations for the new season with a friendly against Leeds United on July 19, before his team jets off for the Premier League summer series in the USA.

Man United will face West Ham United on July 28, before they conclude their pre-season tour with games against Bournemouth and Everton.

Amorim to axe four players from pre-season tour

According to The Sun, Amorim will not take Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony on Man United's tour of the USA.

The 40-year-old is willing to leave the quartet at the club's Carrington training ground if they fail to secure moves away before the tour gets underway in July.

The report claims that Amorim is taking a hardline approach and only wants to work with players who are part of his plans for the future.

Amorim is also keen to follow Pep Guardiola's approach by utilising a smaller squad to create better team spirit among the group.

Where could the quartet go this summer?

Garnacho scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 58 appearances last term, before he was supposedly told that he would be able to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils want around £50m for a player who is attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

As for Rashford, his hopes of joining Barcelona could be in disappointment, with the Catalan giants working on a deal to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

However, Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, could be given the chance to join Champions League runners-up Inter Milan on a loan deal.

Sancho remains a Man United player after Chelsea paid a £5m penalty fee to avoid purchasing him following his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

Serie A champions Napoli are said to be exploring a potential move for the 25-year-old winger, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Meanwhile, Antony enjoyed a successful loan spell with Real Betis in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 competitive appearances.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are keen to re-sign the Brazilian winger, although it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with Man United.