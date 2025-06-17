Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly exploring a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The 25-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in 41 appearances as well as winning the Conference League.

However, Sancho has returned to the Red Devils as Chelsea opted to pay a £5m penalty fee to get out of their £25m obligation to buy him.

Sancho is now facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, where he has failed to reach the heights expected since his £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The Englishman has just a year remaining on his contract and Man United have already hinted that he may be heading for the exit door, as his name is now not available for printing on the club’s new home kit.

Sancho has recently been linked with a host of clubs including English duo Aston Villa and West Ham United, while his former side Dortmund have allegedly rejected the chance to re-sign him.

Napoli ‘exploring’ Sancho move, but wages may prove to be an obstacle

According to Sky Sports in Italy, Napoli are the latest club to weigh up a move for Sancho, having previously expressed an interest in Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

It is understood that Sancho’s £250,000-a-week wages may prove to be an obstacle, but Napoli still want to try to negotiate a deal for the Englishman.

Man United are said to be expecting offers for Sancho this summer, with all parties thought to prefer a permanent exit.

However, given Sancho's salary at Old Trafford, another loan move cannot be ruled out entirely at this stage.

Antonio Conte's side are still on the lookout for a new left-sided attacker after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain for €70m in January.

As well as Sancho, both Garnacho and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish are said to be on Napoli’s radar, but the Partenopei are only prepared to sign one of those and are working with a £45m budget.