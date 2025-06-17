Manchester United drop a double transfer hint, as two players' names are omitted from the shirt printing list for the 2025-26 season.

Manchester United have dropped a double transfer hint in their shirt printing list for the 2025-26 season, as two attackers' names have been omitted from the available options.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim faces a critical summer of both incomings and outgoings after overseeing Man United's worst-ever Premier League season in 2024-25, alongside his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese has already seen Matheus Cunha touch down in a £62.5m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Red Devils are not giving up hope of signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, despite competition from Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur.

Mbeumo's potential arrival should succeed a couple of exits from Man United's attacking ranks, and the 20-time English champions have now suggested that two out-of-favour wingers are definitely on the way out.

Indeed, neither Antony nor Jadon Sancho's names are available for printing on the new Man United home kit, further hinting that both men will depart on a permanent basis in the summer window.

Antony, Sancho omitted from Man United shirt printing list

Antony reignited his career with Spanish giants Real Betis in the second half of last season, coming up with nine goals and five assists and picking up a Conference League runners-up medal.

The La Liga outfit are known to be keen on keeping him permanently, but finances could be an issue, so they have supposedly formulated an unorthodox co-ownership plan to try to strike a deal.

Meanwhile, Sancho's career is at a crossroads after Chelsea paid a £5m penalty fee to get out of their obligation to sign him for £25m at the end of the most recent campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund starlet managed a respectable five goals and 10 assists in 41 Blues appearances, including an effort in the Conference League final win over Betis, but he nevertheless failed to convince Enzo Maresca and the Blues board that he was worthy of a permanent stay.

Sancho has allegedly decided that he will not pull on the Man United shirt again, and the Red Devils will have to accept a cut-price fee to sever ties with the Englishman in the coming weeks.

Which players could leave Man United alongside Antony, Sancho?

Antony and Sancho's Man United careers appeared dead in the water anyway, but their omissions from the shirt printing list is just further evidence that neither man will stick around for much longer.

The pair should not be the only wide men to clear out their Old Trafford lockers, though, as the club are also thought to be working to sell Alejandro Garnacho before the start of the new season.

The Argentina international is believed to be keen to stay in the Premier League, although his £70m asking price could prove prohibitive for interested parties such as Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are reportedly pressing ahead with a move for misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund, but Amorim plans to keep Joshua Zirkzee around for the new campaign.