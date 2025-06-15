Inter Milan are allegedly ready to go 'full speed ahead' to sign Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund during this summer's transfer window.

The Denmark international struggled to make his mark for the 20-time English champions during the 2024-25 campaign, only managing 10 goals and four assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Man United will sign a new striker this summer, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding Hojlund's future due to his struggles last season.

Joshua Zirkzee has allegedly done enough to convince head coach Ruben Amorim that he can have a part to play moving forward, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that the Netherlands international will stay.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Hojlund is for sale, and Inter are currently leading the race, with last season's Champions League finalists accelerating their interest in the Dane.

Inter 'pushing for Hojlund signing'

Inter are allegedly looking to complete a loan deal for Hojlund, with the move then potentially becoming permanent in the summer of 2026.

However, Man United are looking for a permanent transfer this summer, with the 20-time English champions said to value him in the region of £38m.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta BC in the summer of 2023, and he has represented his current side on 95 occasions, scoring 26 goals and registering six assists in the process.

What is Hojlund's transfer stance?

Hojlund recently said that he is expecting to stay with Man United this summer.

"I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United," Hojlund told Bold. "I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

"I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

Man United have already brought in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer to play as a number 10, while they continue to be linked with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

A new centre-forward is also set to arrive, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike thought to be emerging as their leading target, as a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres now looks extremely unlikely.