Real Betis are reportedly interested in negotiating a 'co-ownership' plan for Antony after holding discussions with Manchester United.

The Brazil international has just kick-started his career with the La Liga outfit having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

A total of nine goals and five assists came from 26 appearances in all competitions, Antony now a viable option for many clubs around Europe.

As it stands, though, the 25-year-old is back at Man United with two years remaining on his contract and his future up in the air.

According to Diario de Sevilla, Betis officials have held discussions with their Red Devils counterparts and are prepared to put together a plan of action.

What are Betis proposing?

The report alleges that Betis have the ambition of eventually paying €20m (£17.05m) for the attacker this summer or in 2026.

Betis are said to have already indicated a willingness to pay €15m (£12.79m) up front with the possibility of it reaching the aforementioned €20m with a high sell-on clause.

With United having paid £84m for Antony three years ago, their hierarchy must determine whether it is worth cashing in on the player when he has two years left on his contract.

Antony's wages are something else that must be taken into consideration, particularly when United have already invested in Matheus Cunha.

Throughout his loan stay, Antony talked up his happiness in Seville and a potential future permanent switch to a team that will be competing in the Europa League next season.

Should United cut their losses?

Despite the impact that he made at Betis, Man United head coach Ruben Amorim appears to have no intention of reintegrating him back into his plans.

As such, the Portuguese will be desperate for a resolution to be achieved sooner rather than later in order for it to be determined whether a sale will bolster his transfer funds.

United need to set the ball rolling with regards to their exits, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford also being linked with moves elsewhere.

Although the Premier League club are said to be demanding far more than the reported offer on the table, more lucrative bids may not arrive in the short term as they continue to pay Antony's wages.