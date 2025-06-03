Chelsea reportedly decide whether they will be retaining the services of Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho or paying a £5m penalty fee.

Chelsea have reportedly reached a final decision over the future of Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

The Blues provided the England international with an opportunity to kick-start his career last summer by negotiating a loan deal with United that came with an obligation to buy.

However, as well as that £25m clause, a penalty fee of £5m was also inserted to provide Chelsea with the opportunity to abort any permanent deal.

Such has been Sancho's mixed impact at Stamford Bridge that lengthy consideration has been given over whether to retain the services of the 25-year-old.

That ramped up on the back of Sancho netting a terrific goal in last week's 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the Conference League final.

© Imago

What is Chelsea's Sancho decision?

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic and other outlets, Chelsea have turned down the opportunity to sign Sancho on a permanent deal.

Club officials had been in negotiations with the player's representatives in an effort to lower the wages that he earns at Man United.

Instead, compromises could not be reached and Sancho will now return to Old Trafford where he will wait to see what offers arrive from other clubs.

Teams from the Premier League and around Europe are allegedly monitoring the situation with a player who contributed a respectable five goals and 10 assists from his 41 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.

The West Londoners have recently been linked with the purchase of a right-footed left winger and paying a £5m penalty fee to United is seemingly being deemed more worthwhile than spending £25m to keep Sancho.

© Imago

A major blow to Amorim?

On the back of United agreeing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, they are attempting to negotiate the transfer of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

However, failure to collect £25m through Sancho's sale could hinder their efforts to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

At one point, there was the prospect of £65m being generated through Sancho moving to Chelsea and Marcus Rashford signing for Aston Villa in a £40m deal.

Right now, though, neither player looks close to a permanent transfer elsewhere at a time when United will also be looking to attracting interest in Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.