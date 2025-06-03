Chelsea transfer news: Manchester United discover Jadon Sancho fate as Blues 'make decision' over winger's future

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea 'conclude' Sancho negotiations: Is winger's future at Blues or Man United?
© Imago
Chelsea reportedly decide whether they will be retaining the services of Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho or paying a £5m penalty fee.

Chelsea have reportedly reached a final decision over the future of Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

The Blues provided the England international with an opportunity to kick-start his career last summer by negotiating a loan deal with United that came with an obligation to buy.

However, as well as that £25m clause, a penalty fee of £5m was also inserted to provide Chelsea with the opportunity to abort any permanent deal.

Such has been Sancho's mixed impact at Stamford Bridge that lengthy consideration has been given over whether to retain the services of the 25-year-old.

That ramped up on the back of Sancho netting a terrific goal in last week's 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the Conference League final.

Chelsea's Jadon Sancho celebrates on May 28, 2025© Imago

What is Chelsea's Sancho decision?

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic and other outlets, Chelsea have turned down the opportunity to sign Sancho on a permanent deal.

Club officials had been in negotiations with the player's representatives in an effort to lower the wages that he earns at Man United.

Instead, compromises could not be reached and Sancho will now return to Old Trafford where he will wait to see what offers arrive from other clubs.

Teams from the Premier League and around Europe are allegedly monitoring the situation with a player who contributed a respectable five goals and 10 assists from his 41 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.

The West Londoners have recently been linked with the purchase of a right-footed left winger and paying a £5m penalty fee to United is seemingly being deemed more worthwhile than spending £25m to keep Sancho.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on May 11, 2025© Imago

A major blow to Amorim?

On the back of United agreeing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, they are attempting to negotiate the transfer of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

However, failure to collect £25m through Sancho's sale could hinder their efforts to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

At one point, there was the prospect of £65m being generated through Sancho moving to Chelsea and Marcus Rashford signing for Aston Villa in a £40m deal.

Right now, though, neither player looks close to a permanent transfer elsewhere at a time when United will also be looking to attracting interest in Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

ID:574169:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5180:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Jadon Sancho

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates their first goal on February 14, 2023
Read Next:
Rafael Leao pens new long-term contract with AC Milan
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Jadon Sancho Matheus Cunha Bryan Mbeumo Marcus Rashford Antony Alejandro Garnacho Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!