Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Chelsea: Trossard, Gyokeres, Jesus latest

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 09:01 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 09:21

Perfect in the Champions League and prolific in the Premier League, Arsenal return to top-flight action on Sunday with a blockbuster battle against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

First meets second in West London on November 30, where victory for the Gunners will take them nine points clear of their closest challengers at the top of the Premier League table.

However, both sides come into the London derby on the back of statement wins in Europe, as Mikel Arteta masterminded a tremendous 3-1 success over Bayern Munich after the Blues' 3-0 beating of Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Enzo Maresca's side.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Chelsea)

The only blot on the Arsenal notebook in midweek was the injury to Leandro Trossard, who "felt something" in the first half - according to Arteta - so it would be a shock to see him involved at Stamford Bridge.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Arteta has been rather vague with Gabriel Magalhaes's injury timeframe so far - only saying that the Brazilian will be missing for a "few weeks" - but he is thought to be facing up to two months out of action with a hamstring concern.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Chelsea)

Viktor Gyokeres should be the next cab off the rank for Arsenal, but the Sweden international will need to pass a late fitness test to see if he can return from his thigh injury on Sunday.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Chelsea)

Kai Havertz was said to have suffered a relapse in his recovery from a knee injury by Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, but Arteta has not ruled the ex-Chelsea striker out of a comeback against his old club.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)

Arsenal have planned a behind-closed-doors friendly for Gabriel Jesus as he closes in on a long-awaited return from an ACL injury, and he could finally come back into the first-team picture in early 2026.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.