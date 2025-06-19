Manchester United reportedly hope a bidding war for Alejandro Garnacho develops, as the Red Devils look to sell the Argentina international in a big-money deal.

The 20-year-old was allegedly informed by Man United head coach Ruben Amorim at the end of the 2024-25 campaign that he is not in the manager's plans moving forward.

Garnacho was left out of Man United's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa, but he did feature on their post-season tour.

The forward's time at Old Trafford is believed to be over, though, and according to Football Insider, the 20-time English champions are hopeful of a bidding war for the attacker.

Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are all believed to be keen on Garnacho, who will allegedly not be allowed to leave Old Trafford for anything less than £50m.

Man United 'want at least £50m' for Garnacho

Man United are said to be hopeful that price is pushed higher, as there is not a shortage of interest in the former Atletico youngster, who made the move to Old Trafford in in October 2020.

Garnacho has featured on 144 occasions for Man United's first team, scoring 26 goals and registering 22 assists in the process, including 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 matches last term.

The forward was left out of Man United's starting XI for the Europa League final, which led to both him and his agent hitting out at Amorim's decision after the match.

Garnacho and Amorim have had a tense relationship since the latter's arrival at Old Trafford, and it is now expected that the two will part ways this summer.

Could Garnacho remain in the Premier League?

As mentioned, Chelsea, Villa and Tottenham are all believed to be keen on Garnacho, but it is difficult to imagine Man United letting him make the move to another Premier League club.

Garnacho is the type of player that could come back to haunt Man United, and that is a situation that the club will want to avoid as much as possible, so a switch abroad is the most desirable outcome for the Red Devils.

Napoli had at least one bid for Garnacho rejected during the January transfer window, and there is said to be firm interest from the Italian champions.

Atletico, meanwhile, are believed to be keen to re-sign their former youngster, but it remains to be seen whether any teams outside of the Premier League come up with Man United's alleged asking price.