Juventus are reportedly prepared to rival Napoli for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The 25-year-old has returned to Man United following a season-long loan spell at Chelsea, where he scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 41 competitive appearances.

Sancho found the net in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Conference League final last month, but it was not enough to convince the club to sign him on a permanent basis.

The Blues had to pay Man United a £5m penalty fee after they decided they did not want to fulfil their £25m obligation to buy.

While Sancho remains a Man United player, he does not feature in Ruben Amorim’s plans and will be left out of the squad for the pre-season tour of the USA if he fails to secure a move away in the next few weeks.

Juventus join Sancho race

The former Borussia Dortmund man has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A champions Napoli, who are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Sancho has verbally agreed a deal with Antonio Conte’s side, although no agreement is currently in place between the two clubs.

According to Sky Sports News, Juventus are now rivalling Napoli in the race to sign Sancho ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Juventus have explored the conditions of a deal, as they weigh up a potential deal for a player who has earned 23 international caps for England.

Should Sancho entertain a move to Juventus?

Igor Tudor is preparing for his first full season as Juventus boss after guiding the club to a top-four finish last term.

The Juventus head coach favours a 3-4-2-1 formation, which would prevent Sancho from operating as a natural winger.

Sancho would compete for one of the two attacking roles behind the striker, although he would face intense competition from Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez.

Unless one of those attackers leaves the club, Sancho may be better off seeking a move to Napoli, who are searching for a new winger following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's January departure.