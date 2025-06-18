Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will want to revamp his squad this summer, and a report claims a forward agrees to an exit to a Serie A giant.

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has reportedly verbally agreed to join Serie A giants Napoli, though an acceptable transfer fee must still be reached.

After securing the services of attacker Matheus Cunha, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim looks set to add considerably to his forward line, with Bryan Mbeumo said to be a leading target.

United are also rumoured to be in the market for a new number nine, and the addition of so many new offensive players will likely lead to the exits of a number of the team's current stars.

Winger Sancho spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Chelsea, and after a turbulent time under Amorim and previous boss Erik ten Hag, it would not be surprising to see him move on this summer.

Sky Italia claim that the English forward has agreed to join Napoli, but the report adds that the Serie A champions are struggling to afford his £21.3m asking price, as well as Sancho's £300k-per-week wage packet.

Why Jadon Sancho needs to leave

Sancho joined United in the summer of 2021 from Borussia Dortmund, and though many thought that he would deliver on the promises of his talent, he has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has twice been sent out on loan, and he has only once managed to produce more than seven direct goal contributions once in the league since signing for the Red Devils.

Having fallen out with two managers at Old Trafford, it is difficult to see how a return to the playing squad would benefit either party.

Who else could head for the exit doors?

With United facing the possibility of a reduced budget this summer due to their failure to qualify for Europe, selling Sancho could help Amorim rebuild his team.

However, the winger is not the only attacking player facing an exit given the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have both been routinely linked with clubs in Spain.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund will almost certainly find himself relegated to the bench if the Red Devils are able to sign a new number nine, and he may therefore feel that a move away is in his best interests.

Bruno Fernandes was said to be a target of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but while he has rejected a transfer to the division, other European sides such as Bayern Munich have been linked to his signature.