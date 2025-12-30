AFCON 2025: Brahim Diaz equals 49-year-old Morocco scoring record held by legend Ahmed Faras

By Daniel Haidar | 30 Dec 2025 17:57

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has equalled a 49-year-old Morocco record after scoring in three consecutive matches at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

The 25-year-old found the net again on Monday as Morocco defeated Zambia 3-0 in their final group-stage fixture, continuing his impressive form at the tournament.

Diaz had faced criticism prior to AFCON 2025 for his underwhelming performances in international football, but the attacking midfielder has silenced his doubters throughout the competition.

He opened the scoring in the Atlas Lions' 2-0 victory over Comoros before converting a penalty he himself won in the 1-1 draw against Mali.

Against Zambia, Diaz pounced on a left-wing cross from Ez Abde after Ayoub El-Kaabi failed to connect, firing past goalkeeper Willard Mwanza to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

By scoring in three successive AFCON matches, the Real Madrid man has matched the achievement of Ahmed Faras, Morocco's all-time leading scorer with 36 goals and widely regarded as the country's greatest ever player.

Faras, who passed away in July 2025 aged 78, accomplished the feat on two occasions: first in 1972 and then again in 1976, when Morocco claimed their only AFCON title to date.

Morocco supporters will hope Diaz's record-equalling run is an omen that 2025 could be the year the Atlas Lions lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

This article was originally published on Afrik-Foot.