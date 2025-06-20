Tottenham Hotspur reportedly make an enquiry for a Premier League forward, with Spurs on the lookout for a potential alternative to Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly enquired about Antoine Semenyo's availability, with the Bournemouth man seen as a potential Bryan Mbeumo alternative.

Following the appointment of Thomas Frank as boss, the Londoners have been linked with a number of players, including Brentford winger Mbeumo.

However, Spurs are set to face fierce competition from Manchester United for his signature, and they may have to look elsewhere for offensive reinforcements.

Tottenham have already signed Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich, and he could be a key part of a Frank's summer revamp.

The Athletic claim that Bournemouth winger Semenyo could also play a key role in Spurs' future given they have made an enquiry to the Cherries, though the report adds that he could cost in the region of £70m, which is said to have deterred Tottenham from exploring the deal any further.

The future of Tottenham's attack

While Semenyo's asking price looks like it will prove prohibitively expensive, Tottenham's interest in the winger highlights the side's desire to revolutionise their attack.

Captain Son Heung-min will be 33 by the time the 2025-26 season begins, and he struggled to make much of an impact last term, leading to question marks about his future.

Tel may be earmarked as Son's successor given he prefers to operate on the left side of attack, and Spurs' reported admiration of Mbeumo and Semenyo could indicate their desire to move on from Brennan Johnson.

Johnson scored 11 goals in the Premier League in 2024-25, and though he ended the league campaign as the team's leading goalscorer, he has faced criticism for his performances since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2023.

Semenyo has played on both flanks for Bournemouth, while Mbeumo is undoubtedly at his best when positioned on the right side.

The Cherries attacker also netted 11 times in the top flight last season, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old would represent a significant upgrade on Frank's current wide options.

Mbeumo managed to end the season having scored 20 Premier League goals, with his tally only bettered by Erling Haaland (22), Alexander Isak (23) and Mohamed Salah, and his signing would likely be a clear improvement on the right.