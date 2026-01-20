Man United transfer news: £42m player could be used in audacious swap deal for “strong” Sunderland star

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 09:19

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload Manuel Ugarte as part of an audacious swap deal for one of Sunderland’s star players.

Ugarte has struggled to reach the heights expected at Old Trafford since joining from Paris Saint-Germain for around €50m (£42m) in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old has made a total of 63 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, but he fell out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim and has been limited to only seven Premier League starts this season.

Ugarte already seems to have fallen behind Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield pecking order under new interim boss Michael Carrick, who opted to start both Mainoo and Casemiro in Man United’s deserved 2-0 Premier League derby triumph over Manchester City – Ugarte featured as an 81st-minute substitute.

The Uruguay international is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2029, but GiveMeSport claims that Man United are exploring ways to offload the midfielder.

© Imago / Action Plus

Ugarte out, Sadiki in at Man United?

The report adds that Man United could use Ugarte in a swap deal to land Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki who has been a standout performer for the Black Cats since their promotion to the Premier League.

Sadiki was signed by Sunderland from Union SG for a reported £15m in the summer and he has since played 18 times for Regis Le Bris’s side, with only four outfield players earning more minutes than the 21-year-old (1,626).

The midfielder’s impressive performances alongside fellow new recruit Granit Xhaka are understood to have caught the attention of Premier League giants including Man United and Chelsea.

Responding to speculation over Sadiki’s future at Sunderland, Le Bris told reporters in December: "It's positive for us. It doesn't mean Noah will leave. He's a good player, a strong player for Sunderland.

"It means we're doing well with young players and more experienced players as well. That's the market."

The DR Congo international reached the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month and has since returned to a Sunderland side who sit ninth in the Premier League table, just three points behind the Champions League positions.