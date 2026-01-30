Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'bracing themselves' for Barcelona interest in key player

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 07:59 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 08:40

Barcelona are reportedly considering an approach for Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez during this summer's transfer window.

Martinez missed the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign while he recovered from a long-term knee injury, but the Argentina international has been back in the fold since the end of November.

The 28-year-old captained Man United in the recent absence of Bruno Fernandes, while he has excelled alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of a back four since a change to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Martinez is again set to be in the starting side when the Red Devils continue their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

There is uncertainty when it comes to the defender's long-term future, though, as his current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

© Imago / News Images

Barcelona 'considering approach' for Man Utd's Martinez

Barcelona are believed to be long-term admirers of the Argentine, and according to reports in Spain, a move for the defender this summer is being considered by the Catalan outfit.

The La Liga champions are said to be determined to add a left-footed centre-back to their squad this summer, and Martinez's ball-playing abilities are also admired by Hansi Flick's team.

Martinez arrived at Man United from Ajax in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 103 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Matthijs de Ligt's back issue, which has sidelined him for a lengthy period, means that Martinez and Maguire are the first-choice centre-back partnership at Man United at the present moment.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Martinez has impressed for Man Utd in their recent resurgence

Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are regarded as the future of the club's defence, with both receiving plenty of first-team exposure during the 2025-26 campaign.

Maguire's future beyond the end of this season is also unclear, with the experienced centre-back's contract due to expire in June.

Man United are said to be open to handing the Englishman a new deal, although his agent is believed to have held talks with clubs in Italy and Turkey.

Both Martinez and Maguire will be hoping to be involved in this summer's World Cup for Argentina and England respectively.