Manchester United's transfer plan for captain Bruno Fernandes - who is wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich - becomes clear, according to a report.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is on the radar of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to a report.

The 31-year-old was the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window and was presented with the opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League amid interest from clubs including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

However, Fernandes opted to remain at Old Trafford and recently stated that a move to the Middle East is “an impossible scenario to imagine” as he is “happy” at Man United.

Fernandes remains an integral first-team player for head coach Ruben Amorim, with only Matthijs de Ligt (765) playing more minutes than the Portugal international across all competitions this season.

Man United’s No.8 scored his 100th goal for the Red Devils in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea last month and he is now just one game away from making 300 appearances for the club since joining in January 2020.

Could Bayern Munich sign £70m Fernandes next summer?

Nevertheless, with just over 18 months remaining on his current contract, speculation about Fernandes’s future continues to swirl and the possibility of a continental switch has emerged.

According to The Mirror, Bayern Munich - managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany - are eyeing up a swoop for Fernandes, though they are aware that Man United have placed a £70m asking price on the playmaker.

The report adds that the Red Devils are open to entertaining bids for any player in their first-team squad, including Fernandes, if they receive a suitable offer, with the club still seeking to generate funds in order to balance their books.

How Man United conclude the current campaign could ‘significantly influence’ Fernandes's future, especially if the club fails to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Fernandes is said to be ‘acutely aware’ that his time at the elite level is limited, but he is keen to continue playing at the highest possible level and will soon need to weigh up whether to stick with Man United long term or explore a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The Red Devils skipper is not the only first-team player facing an uncertain future at the club, as the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have also been linked with exits.