Manchester United reportedly enter ‘advanced talks’ over the £38m sale of a 22-year-old in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have reportedly entered ‘advanced talks’ with Napoli over the sale of striker Rasmus Hojlund in January.

The 22-year-old joined the reigning Serie A champions at the beginning of September on an initial season-long loan deal that includes a €44m (£38m) obligation to buy next summer.

Hojlund failed to make the desired impact in front of goal for Man United across two seasons at Old Trafford, finding the net 26 times in 96 appearances across all competitions following his £72m transfer from Atalanta BC in August 2023.

The Denmark international struggled for form throughout the 2024-25 campaign, under Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim, and scored just 10 goals in 52 games as a Red Devils striker, netting only four times in 32 Premier League outings.

Man United made the decision to let Hojlund go on the final day of the summer transfer window after spending in excess of £200m on a new frontline, with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo followed by the £73m addition of striker Benjamin Sesko.

Napoli in advanced talks with Man Utd over permanent January move for Hojlund

Hojlund has quickly settled into life at Napoli and has impressed for Antonio Conte’s side this season, scoring four goals in his opening six matches in Serie A and the Champions League.

Napoli’s new No.19 marked his debut with a goal in a 3-1 Serie A win over Fiorentina before netting a crucial brace to help the Italian giants best Sporting Lisbon by a 2-1 scoreline in the Champions League.

Hojlund also scored the winning goal for Napoli in a 2-1 home victory over Genoa on October 5, to help Conte’s side return to the Serie A summit, but the striker has since missed the last three games through injury.

Nevertheless, Napoli have seen enough to want to sign Hojlund on a permanent basis and The Mirror claims that Man United have given the green light for I Partenopei to bring the deal forward to January.

Man United are said to be keen to offload the Dane as soon as possible and they hope to conclude negotiations with Napoli in the ‘coming weeks’.

Who else could Man United offload in January?

Another forward who could soon be heading for the Old Trafford exit door is Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled for game time under Amorim this season.

After scoring just seven goals in 49 games during his debut campaign with Man United, Zirkzee is yet to start for the Red Devils so far this term and has been limited to just 90 minutes across five substitute appearances.

The 24-year-old allegedly ‘wants out’ and has reached the point where he is ready to push for an exit in the winter transfer window, with clubs including Sevilla and West Ham United said to be interested in his services.

However, it is understood that Man United currently have no intention to let Zirkzee leave the club in January, and the same can be said for out-of-favour midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

To the surprise of many Red Devil supporters, Mainoo has accumulated just 138 minutes across seven substitute appearances this season and Napoli are thought to be one of a number of European clubs keeping tabs on his situation.