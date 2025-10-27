Zirkzee, Mainoo 'learn Man United stance' on January exits

Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee allegedly learn whether they will be allowed to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision over the short-term futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are currently enjoying their best run of form since the arrival of Ruben Amorim 12 months ago having recorded three successive wins in the Premier League.

As a result, United are up to sixth in the table, helped by being able to select a relatively-settled side in recent weeks.

However, the likes of Mainoo and Zirkzee are among the players to miss out on more game time due to the performances of the players ahead of them in their respective positions.

Therefore, it is plausible that both players could be looking for an exit during the winter transfer window in a bid to get more game time.

Man United take Mainoo, Zirkzee stance

According to The Sun, Man United currently have no intention of giving the green light to either Mainoo or Zirkzee departing for pastures new at the midway point of the campaign.

Amorim has allegedly earmarked the pair as potentially-important figures during the winter period when Premier League matches come thick and fast.

Furthermore, the likes of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are due to be playing at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Amorim to rely on his squad-depth.

After nine Premier League matches, Amorim has used just 20 players with neither Mainoo or Zirkzee making a start.

Mainoo has accumulated 138 minutes across seven substitute appearances, whereas Zirkzee has 82 minutes to his name from four outings from the bench.

Since being introduced as an early substitute versus Burnley on August 30, Zirkzee has been given just 23 minutes of football.

Will Man United have second thoughts?

Of the two, Man United will realistically prefer to retain the services of Mainoo, despite there being opportunities to raise funds through the sale of a homegrown talent.

Including the one-year option that United possess, the England international is tied to the Theatre of Dreams until 2028, but there is currently little prospect of the midfielder penning fresh terms.

Zirkzee effectively has just under five years left on his terms and United have zero chance of recouping the £36.5m that they shelled out on his signature.

That will only change if the Netherlands international improves on his return of seven goals and three assists from 54 appearances.